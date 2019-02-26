Stephen Colbert's Tech Company Scripto Hires Ex-BuzzFeed Exec

Alice DuBois will be head of product for the company that provides collaborative software to TV writing teams.

Stephen Colbert's Scripto, which provides collaborative software for TV writers, has hired a former BuzzFeed executive as its director of product.

Alice DuBois will supervise the development of a new platform called Showrunner for the company. She'll oversee product and project management, hiring, support, user research and design on the platform, which aims to streamline the collaborative process for scripted series the way Scripto has for a number of late-night shows. She starts her new job on March 4.

Colbert and Rob Dubbin, then a writer on The Colbert Report at Comedy Central and an amateur coder, developed Scripto in 2010 as a way to allow writers to work simultaneously on a show's script and see changes made to documents in real time. Colbert took the software with him to CBS' The Late Show in 2015, and a number of other late-night shows have also adopted it, including The Daily Show, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Jim Jefferies Show and Last Week Tonight.

The Showrunner platform hopes to do the same for scripted comedies and dramas with an experience that's described as a mix of screenwriting software Final Draft and Google Docs.

Prior to joining Scripto, DuBois spent six years as director of product at BuzzFeed, working with designers and engineers to build publishing and production platforms for the media company. She also put a dozen years at The New York Times, the last four of them as editor for special projects and development. During that time she worked on building an in-house content management system for Times editors and reporters.