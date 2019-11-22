Stephen Curry, Will Arnett Team for Basketball Comedy at Fox (Exclusive)

'The Second Half' follows a retired NBA player who moves home to buy a car wash.

Fox is getting into the Stephen Curry business.

The independent broadcast network has handed out a script order (with a penalty attached) to The Second Half, a multicamera comedy that is being exec produced by Will Arnett and Golden State Warriors superstar Curry.

The Second Half takes a humorous look at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend and childhood best friend. He starts to realize that when it comes to the game of life, he's going to need a lot more practice.

Sean Clements (Making History, The Grinder, United We Fall) will write the script and exec produce alongside Arnett and his Electric Avenue topper Marc Forman; Curry, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Jenelle Lindsay of Curry's Unanimous Media, Tim Mcauliffe (Last Man on Earth) and Peter Principato of Artists First will all exec produce.

The comedy is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, where Arnett and Curry's production companies are under separate overall deals.

The Second Half also expands Arnett's relationship with Fox, for whom he will host reality competition series Lego Masters. He also is hosting a Quibi comedy series Memory Hole, and has a script in the works at NBC. He's repped by WME, Artists First and Sloane Offer.