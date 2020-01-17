Steve Martin and Martin Short to Star in Hulu Comedy From 'This Is Us' Creator

The streamer has also announced season two renewals for 'Dollface' and 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga.'

Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed for Hulu.

The two legendary comedians are set to star in a straight-to-series comedy for the Disney-backed streamer that is also exec produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. The pickup was one of a wave of announcements to come from Hulu during its time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena. Other news included season two renewals for Kat Dennings comedy Dollface and for drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga and a slew of premiere dates.

"Hulu’s success in original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, senior vp originals at Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

As for the new show, the untitled comedy revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie) co-created the series and will pen the script. Both will exec produce alongside Dan Fogelman, his This Is Us colleague Jess Rosenthal and Short.

The series is produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, where Fogelman is under a lucrative nine-figure overall deal that is said to be in the upper echelons of similar pacts. This is the second show Fogelman is exec producing and first since he returned to Disney after the company acquired 20th TV, among other assets, in its $72.3 billion acquisition. Fogelman previously had an overall deal with Disney's ABC Studios but departed after Galavant was canceled.

Martin and Short, meanwhile, are longtime friends and recently wrapped a musical comedy tour that was turned into a Netflix special in 2018. This will be Martin's first regular scripted TV role.

As for renewals, Hulu says Wu-Tang had its "best performing new binge series" for subscriber engagement of all of its 2019 originals. (Hulu, like other streamers, does not release viewership data.) The series, created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA and from Imagine TV, stars Ashton Sanders and Shameik Moore.

Dollface, meanwhile, stars the 2 Broke Girls grad and is produced in-house at ABC Studios. The comedy about a woman who re-enters the world of female friendships after being dumped by her boyfriend, also stars Brenda Song and Shay Mitchell. Jordan Weiss created and exec produces the series alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider. Margot Robbie exec produces.

On the premiere date front, Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef's comedy, Ramy, will return for its second season May 29, when all 10 episodes will be released at once. The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, debuts May 15. Solar Opposites, the animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, bows May 8 with all eight episodes.