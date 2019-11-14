Steven Soderbergh Producing Survival Drama at Quibi

The 'Magic Mike' and 'Ocean's Eleven' filmmaker is the latest big name to bring a show to the short-form streaming platform.

Steven Soderbergh is the latest big name to join forces with Quibi.

The director of Magic Mike, The Laundromat and Ocean's Eleven will executive produce a survival drama for the short-form streamer. The series, Wireless, will star Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) as a college student stranded in the Colorado mountains after a car crash whose only hope for survival is the tool he spent his whole life learning to use: his smartphone.

The project comes from creators Jack Seidman and Zach Wechter, who executive produce with Soderbergh, Michael Sugar, Kathy Conrad and Danny Sherman. Alpen Pictures' Christian Heuer, Pickpocket, Konrad's Treeline Film and Propagate are porducing.

"When I saw their short, Pocket, I thought, 'Could be fun to do something with these filmmakers,'" said Soderbergh of Seidman and Wechter. "And when I talked to Jeffrey Katzenberg I thought, 'Could be fun to do something with Quibi.' That my musings became a reality with Wireless is surprising, exciting and further proof of my insane good fortune."

Added Wechter, "Wireless explores the personal relationship we all have with our devices, and brings life-and-death stakes to the choices we make in the digital world. We’ve been designing stories specifically to be viewed on phones with our mobile filmmaking collective Pickpocket, and I couldn’t be more excited to have partners as dedicated to experimenting in the form as we are in Quibi, and the rest of our incredible collaborators on this project."

Soderbergh joins an ever-growing list of high-profile talent making shows for Quibi, the mobile-centric streaming platform scheduled to debut in April. Among the other A-listers with projects at the platform are Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, the Russo brothers, Lena Waithe, Antoine Fuqua, Steven Spielberg, Idris Elba and Trevor Noah.