Steven Soderbergh's 'Mosaic' Set to Disappear from Mobile Platforms

The company behind the interactive series plans to stop supporting the app; the TV version remains available to HBO subscribers.

Anyone who downloaded the app for Mosaic, the choose-your-own-storyline series helmed by Steven Soderbergh, better hurry up and watch — or get an HBO subscription.

PodOp, the company behind the app, is planning to remove the interactive series from mobile platforms at the end of the month.

"We've made the decision to stop supporting the Mosaic app as we transition to new projects," the company says in an update to the app. It will be available for download through Wednesday, and the series is available to view on the app through Jan. 30.

Directed by Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, Mosaic stars Sharon Stone as a children's book author whose murder sets the story in motion. The app, released in November 2017, allows viewers to choose one of two characters to follow at the start of the story, with other branches emerging later on — predating the interactive elements of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch by more than a year. Users could also delve into supplemental material like emails between characters and police reports.

HBO released a more linear version of Mosaic in early 2018. The Hollywood Reporter's review of the TV series praised Soderbergh's direction and the way it eliminated some of the "clutter" of the app version, but noted that "experiencing Mosaic both ways ends up diminishing both experiences."

That version is still available on HBO Go and HBO Now; the cabler has no plans to remove it at this time.