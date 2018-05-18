Steven Tyler, James Corden Spill on Drug Expenses, Star Who Walked Off Set

In the latest installment of 'The Late Late Show's' gross-out game, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," the Aerosmith frontman was also asked to rank his bandmates in order of talent.

Steven Tyler does not play games. Well, technically, he did sit down in front of a table full of bull penis, head cheese and dried caterpillars with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (May 17) for a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." But unlike every other celeb who has slipped into the hot seat, he not only brought his own utensils and condiments, but he also provided a surprisingly high level of candor.

And he demonstrated a willingness to eat gross stuff to avoid ratting out his brothers in Aerosmith. The bit started off easily enough, when Corden asked the former wild child rocker how much he'd spent on drugs over the course of his career. While most celebs would drink Vienna sausage juice before coughing up that kind of intel, Tyler hardly flinched, passing on pig head jelly to candidly admit, "About $2 million. Easy ... I snorted half of Peru!"

"Best guest ever!" Corden enthused. It wasn't that funny, though, when Tyler spun the sausage juice the host's way and wondered how much he'd gotten paid for a recent private "Carpool Karaoke" drive for an unnamed person's birthday. Corden glared at the staffer who ratted him out, chugged the juice and promptly grabbed a bucket. "He just really hurled," Tyler said.

It wasn't quite so funny when Tyler had to choke down some cow intestines instead of ranking his bandmates in order of talent. "I gotta go on tour with these guys; it's bad enough the shit I say to them," he complained. By the time they got to the final question, Tyler was more than happy to bypass the stinky dried caterpillars to cough up the name of the A-list actress who he once hit on (a friend of his daughter Liv Tyler).

Watch the video below to find out who it was.

