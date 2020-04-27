Steven Yeun Inks First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Steven Yeun is putting down roots.

The actor and producer has inked a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, the financial terms of which were not immediately available, Yeun will create television series for the retail giant/streamer.

The overall extends Yeun's relationship with Amazon, for whom he next voices the lead character in the animated series Invincible, which sees him reteam with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. (Yeun rose to stardom thanks to his fan-favorite role on the AMC zombie drama based on Kirkman's comics.)

"I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories,” Yeun said Monday in a statement. “I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us.”

Yeun next stars in and executive produces Lee Isaac Chung's Minari for A24. He also will star alongside Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein and Amy Schumer in Scott Rudin's The Humans. He most recently starred in director Chang-dong Lee’s Korean-language film Burning. Yeun's other credits include Sorry to Bother You, Okja, Mayhem and I Origins.



"Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his breakout role on The Walking Dead, and is an accomplished actor across a diverse span of film, TV and voice work,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of TV at Amazon Studios. “Steven’s incredible range of talent and his commitment as a producer to tell stories focused on underrepresented voices make him a perfect fit for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience."

Yeun joins Kirkman, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among several others, with deals at Amazon.



