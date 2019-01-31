Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill Lead Voice Cast for Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible'

It's a 'Walking Dead' reunion on the adult animated Amazon drama series as Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz and more are among the star-studded cast.

Robert Kirkman's first Amazon series, the animated drama take on his comic Invincible, has set its star-studded cast — and it includes a big Walking Dead reunion.

Steven Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee for seven seasons on the AMC zombie drama, will topline the voice cast of Invincible. The star-studded cast also includes J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), awards season darling Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (who is attached to the feature film take on Invincible), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble) and Max Burkholder (Parenthood).

The eight-episode hourlong animated take on Invincible, based on Kirkman's recently concluded comic book of the same name revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), who is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible will premiere in 2020 on Amazon. Additional details about which actors will voice other characters was not immediately available.

The series is produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) set as showrunner. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead) and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are attached to executive produce. Justin and Chris Copeland (Ultimate Spider-Man) will serve as supervising directors.

Invincible marks a reunion for Yeun and Kirkman. The actor spent seven seasons starring on AMC's The Walking Dead as Glenn, who suffered the same fate as his comic book counterpart. Since then, Yeun has remained busy with roles in Sorry to Bother You andOkja, among others. He next will be seen in an episode of CBS All Access anthology The Twilight Zone. Yeun is repped by UTA.

Oh, who has earned a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy for her role in BBC America/AMC's Killing Eve, is with UTA.

Hamill, who next appears in History's Knightfall, is with Gersh.

First launched in 2003, Invincible was published by Kirkman's Image Comics imprint Skybound Entertainment and wrapped its run last February after 144 issues. Kirkman and Cory Walker created the title, with Ryan Ottley boarding with the eighth issue as its central artist.

Invincible, which ranked among The Hollywood Reporter's 100 greatest superhero comics, was developed in April 2017 as a feature film, which sources say is still active. Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to write, direct and produce the adaptation of the comic, with Kirkman on board via Skybound's first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Skybound topper Alpert and co-presidents of film and TV Bryan Furst and Sean Furst are attached to the feature and will return for the Amazon series.