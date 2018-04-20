Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says He Thinks There Are "Embarrassing" Documents About Sean Hannity

Michael Avenatti's comments during a sit-down with Bill Maher on 'Real Time' Friday night come amid the revelation earlier this week that the Fox News host was a client of President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

During an appearance on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, lawyer Michael Avenatti shared his thoughts on the revelation earlier this week that Fox News host Sean Hannity was a client of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“Here’s what I think: I think that when the documents actually come out, and there are documents — there’s no question in my mind, there are documents with Sean Hannity’s name on them — the extent of that relationship when it finally surfaces, I think will be very embarrassing to Sean Hannity,” Avenatti, who is also porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, said.

Hannity had not previously disclosed his relationship with Cohen until it was revealed by the lawyer under pressure from a New York judge. On Monday, Hannity addressed the issue on his show, arguing that, while he has had legal conversations with Cohen, he has never been represented by Cohen in any legal matter and has never "retained" him in the traditional sense.

Fox News put out a statement offering its support of Hannity on Tuesday.

As for Cohen, Avenatti said, "Ultimately, the American people will learn that the basis for the warrants was the fact that the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office had reason to believe that Michael Cohen was undertaking efforts to destroy documents. I think that’s what’s going to come out.”

He also talked about a possible future in politics. When asked if he'd be interested in running for office, Avenatti said, "As you know, there’s a small matter I’m presently focused on. But we will see how that goes. And, I’ll tell you what — if, at the end of that, you decide that that makes sense for me, I’ll do it!”