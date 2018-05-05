Stormy Daniels Plays Herself in Star-Studded 'SNL' Cold Open

Saturday Night Live packed its cold open on May 5, bringing in several characters from the White House as played by current cast members and a slew of celebrity guests, including Stormy Daniels.

Ben Stiller anchored the sketch with a reprisal of his impression of Trump fixer Michael Cohen, frantically trying to get on the same page as Trump about the Stormy Daniels scandal. Alec Baldwin, of course, reprised his Trump impression. Stiller's Cohen assured him that the line was secure, but a quick cut revealed that the FBI was totally listening. The sketch then devolved into a lengthy multi-caller phone conversation between Cohen and several key players in Trump's world.

Martin Short played Trump's doctor Harold Bornstein. When Stiller's Cohen asked if he could call him back, he replied: "I have zero commitments personally and professionally, but if you ever want to do drugs, I can get you all the drugs!"

Kate McKinnon played Rudy Giuliani, "Trump's lawyer and worst nightmare." Aidy Bryant appeared as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Cecily Strong was Melania Trump. She had a question "for a friend": "If her husband is accused of a crime, does she have to testify? What if she wants to?" Fellow current castmember Leslie Jones also appeared in the busy cold open: "Hi, it's Omarosa, and I'm still pissed off." And Beck Bennett briefly showed up as Mike Pence.

Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon made cameos as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who Cohen said was pretty much expendable. Baldwin's Trump mentioned that he had an upcoming meeting with his new chief strategist Kanye West.

Then for the final surprise appearance, Stormy Daniels played herself. "Everyone knows it's just an act," Baldwin's Trump said, telling her to stop talking about him. "I work in adult films; we're not really known for our acting," she replied. "I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a coming, baby," Daniels said.

The adult film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who allegedly had an affair with the president in 2006, is suing Trump for defamation and to be released from a non-disclosure deal she agreed to days before the 2016 election in exchange for $130,000. The payment was made by the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Trump has denied knowledge of the payment, although his lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed the president repaid Cohen the $130,000 on a television appearance on Wednesday.