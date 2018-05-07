Alec Baldwin Responds to Joe Piscopo Blasting 'SNL' Stormy Daniels Sketch

The star-studded moment, which included the adult star, skewered Trump and his associates, all of whom are immersed in controversy.

Alec Baldwin on Monday morning responded to criticism from Joe Piscopo about the most recent cold open on Saturday Night Live.

The star-studded moment, which included adult film star Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels), skewered Trump and his associates, all of whom are immersed in controversy. Baldwin once again played the president.

Piscopo, an SNL veteran, blasted a portion of the sketch on Fox News.

“It was such a great, organized sketch,” he told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Mornings with Maria. “But don’t put Stormy Daniels in there — what do I tell my kids?”

Baldwin shot back via Twitter. "You tell them Trump is a compulsive adulterer who pays off porn stars w $ from dubious sources. What else?" Baldwin wrote on social media.

The episode, hosted by Donald Glover, who also served as musical guest as Childish Gambino, featured Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani and Martin Short as Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician.