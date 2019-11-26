'Strange Angel' Canceled at CBS All Access (Exclusive)

The drama starring Jack Reynor is the second show to get the ax at the subscription streaming platform.

CBS All Access has made its second cancellation.

The subscription streaming platform has axed scripted drama Strange Angel after two seasons. The sophomore run of the series starring Jack Reynor bowed quietly in June.



"The series brought new meaning to the idea that the truth is stranger than fiction and we are incredibly thankful to the creative team of Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for their vision, as well as the fantastic cast for bringing the bizarre story of Jack Parsons to life," said Julie McNamara, exec vp originals at CBS All Access.

Based on the biography Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons, Heyman created the series that explored the intersection of genius, madness, science and science fiction. The CBS TV Studios entry was exec produced by Scott Free Productions, Heyman, DiGilio, Scott and Zucker.

While CBS All Access — like other streamers — does not release ratings data, Strange Angel currently has a 71 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season, with no score for season two yet. (Metacritic has the series at a 58 rating.)

Strange Angel joins fellow drama One Dollar in CBS All Access' canceled category. The news arrives as the platform is poised to get a content injection following CBS' remerging with Viacom. The two companies announced Monday that Nickelodeon library content would soon be coming to CBS All Access, giving a boost to the platform's recent entry into the ultra-competitive kids programming space.

CBS All Access is home to a rapidly growing roster of Star Trek shows as well as The Good Fight, Twilight Zone and recently renewed Why Women Kill. Its roster also includes the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, The Stand and Interrogation as well as the upcoming second season of Kevin Williamson's Tell Me a Story.