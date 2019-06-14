'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Describes Upcoming Season as "Classic"

Brown changed things up by using the word "spreading," while Schnapp called the season "sad" and Matarazzo declared it to be "bigger."

The young cast of Stranger Things joined Jimmy Fallon for Friday night's episode of The Tonight Show, where they spoke about the upcoming third season in as many words as they could without dropping spoilers.

Squeezed together on the interview chairs were Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo. First up, they shared that some of the season was shot in a real mall and production designed to look like 80s. Matarazzo explained that people were shopping in other parts of the mall while they were filming. Joking that it was haunted, Wolfhard said that they would pretend the mall had a creepy vibe as it helped them get into the scenes and characters.

When asked to sum up the new season in just one word, the cast indulged Fallon and launched into the word game. "Classic," said Wolfhard, followed by "gory" from McLaughlin and "fun" from Sink. Brown changed things up by using the word "spreading," while Schnapp called the season "sad" and Matarazzo declared it to be "bigger."

After their brief interview, the cast played Search Party where they had to team up and answer cultural questions with comedic flair.

Stranger Things begins the third season on Netflix July 4.