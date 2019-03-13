'Stranger Things' Creators Sign With CAA

The Duffer brothers are on the move.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The duo were with Paradigm.

The signing comes ahead of the July 4 premiere of the third season of their Netflix 1980s-set sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The drama, which has been off the air for more than a year, has been a breakout hit for Netflix and has spawned a line of merchandising while minting stars of its young leads.

The series has earned multiple Emmys, a SAG Award for ensemble in a drama series and multiple Golden Globes, Critics Choice and other prizes. The brothers have won a PGA Award for outstanding producer of episodic TV drama, a WGA and DGA award and more.

The Duffer brothers were sued in April for allegedly stealing the idea for the Netflix series and have been accused of verbally abusing a former crew member.

They continue to be represented by attorney Alex Kohner of Morris Yorn.