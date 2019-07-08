'Stranger Things 3' Racks Up Record Viewership, According to Netflix

The streamer's latest data dump shows the series has been viewed in more member households after four days than any other Netflix original.

Independent data on Stranger Things viewership cemented its status as one of Netflix's biggest shows in previous seasons. Now, the streaming giant says the third season has racked up record viewership over its first four days.

According to the company's latest selective data dump, 40.7 million member accounts have watched at least part of Stranger Things' third season. (Netflix counts a "view" as a member account having watched 70 percent of one episode of a series or 70 percent of a film.) That's the fastest a Netflix original has ever accumulated such a large audience, according to the streamer.

Netflix also says 18.2 million member households have already finished the eight-episode season. Per usual, the streamer is not releasing data on the total number of viewers or average audience for a given episode.

By comparison, Netflix said in April that its comic-book drama The Umbrella Academy was viewed in 45 million member households worldwide in a month, and in January that Sex Education and You were on pace for 40 million global views in their first months. Stranger Things has reached those heights in less than a week.

Nielsen released some data on Stranger Things 2 in 2017, saying an average of 8.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone had watched the full season within three days of release. Netflix has long said third-party measurements like those from Nielsen don't take into account viewing on mobile devices or laptops or account for the company's international audience. Netflix has about 149 million global subscribers as of the first quarter of this year.