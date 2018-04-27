'Stranger Things' Season 3 Begins Production, Highlights New Cast

Netflix has announced the start of filming in a video that introduces new castmembers to the Upside Down universe.

"Get out of here, nerds!"

So speaks Erica Sinclair (played by Priah Ferguson), the breakout star of Stranger Things season two, as she helps announce the start of production on season three. Netflix has released a new video to announce that the third iteration of its blockbuster horror series has launched into production, with plenty of new and old faces alike along for the ride.

Among the original Stranger Things stars highlighted — or "old friends," as the video labels them — are the members of the "party," as they've come to be known: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Noah Schnapp (Will). There's the teenage cast of characters: Dacre Montgomery (Billy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Natalie Dyer (Nancy), and Joe Keery (Steve). Then there's the adults in the room: Cara Buono (Karen), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper).

Most intriguingly, there are the newcomers — the "strangers," as they're called in the video: Maya Hawke, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes, all of whom were announced as part of the cast over the last two months. According to Netflix, Hawke plays Robin, a woman on a collision course with a dark secret in Hawkins; Busey will play Bruce, a Hawkins Post journalist with questionable morals; and Elwes is playing Mayor Kline, described as a slick and sleazy politician.

Of course, there's the one new series regular with an actual speaking part in the video: Ferguson as Erica, who stole the screen in her brief season-two scenes. Producers have promised an increased role for Erica in season three, alongside her own group of friends. The Demogorgon has no idea what it's in for.

In terms of what is known about season three's storyline, executive producer Shawn Levy has revealed that viewers will see Mike and Eleven, as well as Lucas and Max, exploring their respective relationships: "But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability."

As for the teenage storyline, Levy previously teased, "We'll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic."

Watch the production announcement video below:

Follow THR.com/StrangerThings for more news and coverage as season three pushes on.