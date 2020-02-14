'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour's Return Confirmed

The Duffer Brothers announce the start of production and a new Russia setting for Harbour's Jim Hopper and the series at large.

He's back!

David Harbour's hard-hitting police chief Jim Hopper was presumed dead at the end of Stranger Things season three, though fans widely speculated he was somehow still alive. Speculate no more: the Duffer Brothers have officially confirmed the return of Hopper for season four, which is currently in production.

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," brothers Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in a message written to fans "from Russia with love."

"It’s not all good news for our 'American,'" they continue. "He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…

"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

As part of the announcement, Netflix has released the first official footage from Stranger Things season four, featuring a brand new look for Hopper — and it's a very different look than fans are used to from the large-and-in-charge hero.

