'Stranger Things' Star to Host Prank Show for Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo will also be an executive producer of 'Prank Encounters,' a hidden-camera show that mixes humor and scares.

Stranger Things breakout Gaten Matarazzo has landed a second show at Netflix.

Matarazzo will host and executive produce Prank Encounters, a hidden-camera series. The eight-episode show is set to premiere later in 2019.

Netflix describes the series as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths cross and their part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

The series comes from Propagate, whose Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Kevin Healey executive produce with Matarazzo and Rob Hyde (Terrence Howard's Fright Club, Troy). Undercover Boss and Dance Moms veteran Anthony Gonzales directs.

Matarazzo plays Dustin on Stranger Things, whose third season bows on July 4 and is set in the summer of 1985 and will feature a terrifying new creature. It's the first producing credit for the 16-year-old, who was one of The Hollywood Reporter's Top 30 Stars Under 18 in 2018.

The actor also plays in a band with siblings Carmen and Sabrina and devotes his time to raising awareness for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition that affects development of bones and teeth. He helped launch a foundation to help families pay for dental bills for kids with the condition.

Deadline first reported the pickup of Prank Encounters.