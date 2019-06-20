'Stranger Things': Watch the New Season 3 Trailer

Netflix on Thursday debuted the newest trailer for the upcoming third season of fan favorite Stranger Things.

The new season of the sci-fi drama from brothers Matt and Ross Duffer takes place in 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, in the middle of summer. A new mall is in town and the Hawkins crew are spending their break navigating new romances and how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, the town is threatened by old and new enemies and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her squad are reminded that evil doesn't end — it evolves. The crew will band together to fight the new threats and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) joins the cast as the town's mayor; Jake Busey will portray a local reporter; and Maya Hawke has been added as an employee at the Starcourt Mall's ice cream shop. Starcourt Mall is poised to serve as a central setting for season three. Priah Ferguson will also reprise her role as Erica Sinclair (sister to Lucas).

The new season debuts July 4 on Netflix.