'Strike Back' to End With Season 7 on Cinemax

The drama, which was revived in 2016 after wrapping with its fourth and then-final season in 2015.

It's the end of an era at Cinemax. Again.

The HBO sibling has renewed scripted drama Strike Back for a seventh and final season, the cabler announced Wednesday. The news comes ahead of the drama's March 29 season six finale. This is the second time that Cinemax has canceled the action-drama, which served as its entry into the scripted originals space. The series was previously renewed for a then-fourth and final season back in 2013. That season aired in 2015. A year later, Cinemax revived the show — with a new cast — for a fifth season. A return date for season seven has not been determined.

"Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago," Kary Antholis, president of Cinemax programming. "It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 — both in front of and behind the camera — that we send the team of on one last mission to save the world from annihilation."

Strike Back is co-produced with Sky, which has carried eight seasons of the show. Cinemax picked up the series with its second season.

"I am delighted we're coming back for a final season. Strike Back is a show that's always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we're looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing — we're going out with a bang," showrunner Jack Lothian said.

With the cancellation, Cinemax's slate of scripted originals includes Jettand Warrior, both of which are due in 2019, and the forthcoming Gangs of London.