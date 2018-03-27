'Strike Back' Renewed at Cinemax

The series will get a sixth season on the pay cable network, continuing its successful, albeit odd, run.

Cinemax is committing to another season of Strike Back, renewing the recently revived drama for a sixth season.

Strike Back has been the flagship, more or less, of HBO's genre-skewing sister network since launching in 2013. In the years since, it has enjoyed a sometimes sporadic run — most recently seeing a new cast and storyline for a rebooted run in 2017.

“The rebirth of Strike Back has reestablished Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series,” noted HBO miniseries and Cinemax programming president Kary Antholis. “We are delighted to offer Section 20 the opportunity to continue saving the world from mayhem and destruction.”

Cinemax was making a broader push into original series several years ago but recommitted to genre with its revival of Strike Back and several other key orders. Also on deck are current drama Outcast, as well as upcoming projects Rellik, Strike and Warrior.

As for Strike Back, the coming season is technically the seventh. U.K. co-producer Sky’s seventh aired one before Cinemax came on board. It is produced by Left Bank Pictures, and Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian and MJ Bassett are executive producers.

The fifth-season finale is set for April 6.