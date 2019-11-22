'Stumptown' Enlists 'Lucifer' Actress Inbar Lavi (Exclusive)

Welcome to Stumptown, Inbar Lavi.

Lavi has booked a three-episode guest arc on ABC’s freshman drama Stumptown.

The Lucifer alum is set to join the Cobie Smulders-led PI drama as Max, a skilled, thrill-seeking car thief who is wrapped up in a sophisticated auto theft ring.

The new drama, based on a graphic novel of the same name, follows Smulders’ PTSD-riddled ex-Marine Dex as she navigates her way into the world of private investigating in Portland while battling her own demons.

Jason Richman created and executive produces the series. Richman also serves as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Greg Rucka (who wrote the graphic novel), Justin Greenwood and Matthew Southworth also exec produce.

Lavi, who is fresh off a recurring role on Fox-turned-Netflix drama Lucifer, starred on two seasons of Bravo’s The Imposters. Her credits also include roles on Prison Break, The Last Ship and Gang Related. She is repped by Justice & Ponder and attorney Rick Genow.

Stumptown airs Wednesdays at 10 0.m. on ABC.