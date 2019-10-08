TV Ratings: Where New Series Stand in First 7-Day Numbers

ABC's 'Stumptown' and 'Emergence' and CBS' 'Evil' post some of the biggest gains among rookie shows after a week of delayed viewing.

The first set of seven-day ratings for the fall shows big gains for several first-year broadcast series.

Three of the shows that had series premieres in the week of Sept. 23 — ABC dramas Stumptown and Emergence and CBS' Evil — at least doubled their initial adults 18-49 ratings. That trio, along with Fox's Prodigal Son and NBC's Bluff City Law, also added at least 3 million total viewers each after a week of delayed viewing.

As a whole, the 13 new shows posted seven-day gains in line with that of network programming as a whole: They grew by half a point in adults 18-49 (0.7 to 1.2) on average and by 2.43 million viewers (4.31 million to 6.74 million). Entertainment shows on the big four networks as a whole added 0.6 points to their 18-49 rating (0.9 to 1.5) and 2.53 million viewers (5.24 million to 7.77 million).

Stumptown had the biggest overall gains, continuing its strong performance in live plus three-day ratings. The private-eye drama starring Cobie Smulders gained a full point in adults 18-49, rising from an initial 0.7 rating to 1.7, and added 4.5 million viewers. Its 9.11 million viewers is the most for any new series in week one; it ranked fifth among first-year shows in the same-day ratings.

Emergence is the only newcomer to double both its 18-49 rating (0.8 to 1.6) and total audience (4.12 million to 8.44 million). Evil went from 0.6 to 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 4.56 million to just under 8 million viewers.

Prodigal Son, the top-rated rookie among adults 18-49 in the initial ratings, kept that title after seven days, improving from 1.0 to 1.8. It added 3.3 million viewers, a bump of 81 percent. Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish got the biggest 18-49 boost among comedies (+0.6), while Carol's Second Act added the most viewers (2.41 million) among the seven new half-hours.

Week one rankings for all 13 new series after seven days of delayed viewing are below.

Adults 18-49

Rank Show Network Live +7 18-49 rating Change from live + SD Rank change from live + SD 1 Prodigal Son Fox 1.8 0.8 even 2 Stumptown ABC 1.7 1.0 up 5 3 Emergence ABC 1.6 0.8 up 1 4 Mixed-ish ABC 1.5 0.6 down 2 5 Evil CBS 1.3 0.7 up 6 The Unicorn CBS 1.3 0.5 down 1 7 Carol's Second Act CBS 1.2 0.5 even Bluff City Law NBC 1.2 0.4 down 3 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 1.2 0.3 down 5 10 All Rise CBS 1.0 0.3 down 3 11 Perfect Harmony NBC 0.8 0.3 up 1 Bless the Harts Fox 0.8 0.1 down 4 13 Sunnyside NBC 0.7 0.3 even

Total Viewers

Rank Show Network Live +7 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD Rank change from live + SD 1 Stumptown ABC 9111 4495 up 4 2 All Rise CBS 8525 2489 even 3 Emergence ABC 8437 4313 up 5 4 Carol's Second Act CBS 8375 2405 down 1 5 The Unicorn CBS 8101 2053 down 4 6 Evil CBS 7961 3399 up 1 7 Bluff City Law NBC 7659 3050 down 1 8 Bob Hearts Abishola CBS 7446 1555 down 4 9 Prodigal Son FOX 7347 3297 even 10 Mixed-ish ABC 5671 1755 even 11 Perfect Harmony NBC 4134 1505 even 12 Sunnyside NBC 2738 963 up 1 13 Bless the Harts FOX 2122 304 down 1

Source: Nielsen.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.