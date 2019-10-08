12:26pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: Where New Series Stand in First 7-Day Numbers
The first set of seven-day ratings for the fall shows big gains for several first-year broadcast series.
Three of the shows that had series premieres in the week of Sept. 23 — ABC dramas Stumptown and Emergence and CBS' Evil — at least doubled their initial adults 18-49 ratings. That trio, along with Fox's Prodigal Son and NBC's Bluff City Law, also added at least 3 million total viewers each after a week of delayed viewing.
As a whole, the 13 new shows posted seven-day gains in line with that of network programming as a whole: They grew by half a point in adults 18-49 (0.7 to 1.2) on average and by 2.43 million viewers (4.31 million to 6.74 million). Entertainment shows on the big four networks as a whole added 0.6 points to their 18-49 rating (0.9 to 1.5) and 2.53 million viewers (5.24 million to 7.77 million).
Stumptown had the biggest overall gains, continuing its strong performance in live plus three-day ratings. The private-eye drama starring Cobie Smulders gained a full point in adults 18-49, rising from an initial 0.7 rating to 1.7, and added 4.5 million viewers. Its 9.11 million viewers is the most for any new series in week one; it ranked fifth among first-year shows in the same-day ratings.
Emergence is the only newcomer to double both its 18-49 rating (0.8 to 1.6) and total audience (4.12 million to 8.44 million). Evil went from 0.6 to 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 4.56 million to just under 8 million viewers.
Prodigal Son, the top-rated rookie among adults 18-49 in the initial ratings, kept that title after seven days, improving from 1.0 to 1.8. It added 3.3 million viewers, a bump of 81 percent. Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish got the biggest 18-49 boost among comedies (+0.6), while Carol's Second Act added the most viewers (2.41 million) among the seven new half-hours.
Week one rankings for all 13 new series after seven days of delayed viewing are below.
Adults 18-49
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|Rank change from live + SD
|1
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.8
|0.8
|even
|2
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.7
|1.0
|up 5
|3
|Emergence
|ABC
|1.6
|0.8
|up 1
|4
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|1.5
|0.6
|down 2
|5
|Evil
|CBS
|1.3
|0.7
|up 6
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|1.3
|0.5
|down 1
|7
|Carol's Second Act
|CBS
|1.2
|0.5
|even
|Bluff City Law
|NBC
|1.2
|0.4
|down 3
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|1.2
|0.3
|down 5
|10
|All Rise
|CBS
|1.0
|0.3
|down 3
|11
|Perfect Harmony
|NBC
|0.8
|0.3
|up 1
|Bless the Harts
|Fox
|0.8
|0.1
|down 4
|13
|Sunnyside
|NBC
|0.7
|0.3
|even
Total Viewers
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live +7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|Rank change from live + SD
|1
|Stumptown
|ABC
|9111
|4495
|up 4
|2
|All Rise
|CBS
|8525
|2489
|even
|3
|Emergence
|ABC
|8437
|4313
|up 5
|4
|Carol's Second Act
|CBS
|8375
|2405
|down 1
|5
|The Unicorn
|CBS
|8101
|2053
|down 4
|6
|Evil
|CBS
|7961
|3399
|up 1
|7
|Bluff City Law
|NBC
|7659
|3050
|down 1
|8
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|CBS
|7446
|1555
|down 4
|9
|Prodigal Son
|FOX
|7347
|3297
|even
|10
|Mixed-ish
|ABC
|5671
|1755
|even
|11
|Perfect Harmony
|NBC
|4134
|1505
|even
|12
|Sunnyside
|NBC
|2738
|963
|up 1
|13
|Bless the Harts
|FOX
|2122
|304
|down 1
Source: Nielsen.
