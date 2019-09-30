'Stumptown' Soars in Delayed Viewing, 'Masked Singer' Remains No. 1

The first set of DVR ratings for fall show a big jump for the ABC drama and strong returns for several established series.

ABC's rookie drama Stumptown brought in so-so ratings for its series premiere's initial airing, but it made a big jump in the season's first batch of delayed viewing numbers.

Several shows that have recorded big delayed-viewing numbers in the past, including NBC's This Is Us and New Amsterdam and Fox's The Masked Singer, also drew sizable audiences in their first three days after air. (Live plus three-day ratings for Sept. 23-25 were available at publication time.)

After Stumptown, the biggest beneficiaries of delayed viewing among new series were two other dramas, Fox's Prodigal Son and ABC's Emergence. ABC's Mixed-ish had somewhat bigger gains than CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola, the other new comedy to premiere in the first three days of the season.

Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders as a private eye in Portland, Ore., was in the middle of the pack among new shows in premiere week's same-day ratings, starting with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.61 million viewers. It doubled its 18-49 rating to 1.4 within three days, the only network show to do so thus far. It also grew by 3.3 million viewers to 7.91 million, the sixth-largest gain of any network show so far.

This Is Us took the largest leap in adults 18-49, going from a 1.8 to a 2.9 rating after three days. New Amsterdam (+0.9) and The Good Doctor, The Masked Singer and Fox's 911 (all +0.8) rounded out the top five.

Prodigal Son gained half a point in adults 18-49 to remain the top new show in the key ad demographic with a 1.5. Emergence also grew by half a point to 0.3, while Mixed-ish added 0.4 and Bob Hearts Abishola tacked on 0.3. Dramas All Rise (CBS) and Bluff City Law (NBC) were a little slower off the mark, each growing by 0.2.

The second-season premiere of New Amsterdam added the most viewers, gaining 4.55 million to push past 10 million after three days. Ten shows that aired from Monday-Wednesday have crossed the 10 million viewer mark, where only one — CBS' NCIS — did so in the same-day ratings.

The Masked Singer remains No. 1 overall on broadcast in adults 18-49 with a 3.3 rating after three days. NCIS now stands at 15.65 million total viewers, well clear of second-place This Is Us (11.69 million).

Collectively, the first three nights of network programming grew by about 45 percent in adults 18-49 and 37 percent in total viewers. That's a little ahead of the pace for the same timeframe a year ago (40 percent in adults 18-49, 33 percent in viewers), but this year's series also started from a lower point.