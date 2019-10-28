ABC Gives Full Seasons to 'Stumptown' and 'Mixed-ish'

ABC is committing to full seasons of freshmen Stumptown and Mixed-ish — also confirming that The Rookie will be back in the spring after its sophomore return this fall.

As linear ratings dwindle across the board, both Mixed-ish and Stumptown have been strong performers in time-shifting for ABC. The former, a spinoff/prequel to Kenya Barris' Black-ish, currently ranks as broadcast's No. 1 new comedy among adults 18-49. It currently has a live-plus-seven day average 1.8 rating in the key demo across all platforms. As for Stumptown, it's been adding 4 million viewers between premiere night and live-plus-seven returns from Nielsen for a total audience of 9.7 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in the key demo.

Both series also fared well with critics during what has been a relatively middling fall.

“This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "Mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season, and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base. Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”



Mixed-ish is getting a back nine, The Rookie is adding seven episodes and the final episode count for Stumptown is still being decided.

Additionally, Matt Olmstead (NBC's Chicago franchise) is boarding Stumptown as co-showrunner alongside Jason Richman. Olmstead signed a sizable overall deal with Stumptown producers ABC Studios in May 2017 following a multiple-outlet bidding war. He previously worked on NYPD Blue, Prison Break and Breakout Kings.

The Rookie's additional order does not come without its share of drama. After a strong launch in 2018-19 season, the series lost actress Afton Williamson over the summer. She quit the Nathan Fillion vehicle, claiming she faced sexual harassment and racial discrimination from an individual in the hair department. Its first season ran 20 episodes.

ABC launched fewer new projects this fall, instead lining the schedule with mostly returning series. The only other true freshman on the lineup is Tuesday drama Emergence. It has been a stable performer, albeit not as strong as Stumptown or Mixed-ish and was designed specifically as a short-order series.