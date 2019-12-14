5:00am PT by Rick Porter
TV Long View: The First-Year Series With the Longest Ratings Tails
In same-day ratings, Stumptown ranks in the middle of the pack among the broadcast networks' first-year series. The ABC private-eye drama averaged about 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 over the season's first five weeks. Those numbers put it eighth among the rookie class in viewers and tied for ninth in the 18-49 demographic.
The series leaps up the ranks in delayed viewing. After a week, it's second in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Going out to the longest Nielsen measure of delayed viewing — 35 days — Stumptown moves ahead of CBS' All Rise to become the most-watched new show of the season, and it sits a tenth of a point behind Fox's top-ratedProdigal Son in the 18-49 demographic.
Through five weeks of the 2019-20 season (Sept. 23-Oct. 27), Stumptown is averaging 8.51 million viewers in the 35-day ratings, a 129 percent increase over its initial airing. As is the case for every new show, the great majority of that viewing comes within the first week, but Stumptown also adds nearly a million viewers in weeks two through five.
Another ABC drama, Emergence, moves from 10th to third among new shows in viewers over 35 days. It adds almost 4.5 million viewers over that time and gets a slightly larger percentage bump than does Stumptown (133 percent, owing to its somewhat lower starting point).
In the 18-49 demographic, Prodigal Son has sole claim to the top spot after both seven and 35 days of delayed viewing (it's tied with Fox's animated comedy Bless the Harts, which receives an NFL bump every couple of weeks, in the same-day averages). The drama has a 1.8 rating in the key ad-sales demo after five weeks, just ahead of the 1.7 for Stumptown.
The 35-day averages from Nielsen only include DVR and TV on-demand viewing. The limited multi-platform data networks have provided for the first week of the season suggests that the numbers below would be significantly larger with the inclusion of digital platforms. Digital viewing accounted for more than 40 percent of the total 35-day ratings for the Prodigal Son and Stumptown premieres, for instance.
As is the case with three- and seven-day ratings, dramas post the biggest delayed-viewing gains among the first-year shows. The top four 35-day bumps in adults 18-49 all belong to dramas (Stumptown, Prodigal Son, Emergence and CBS' Evil). ABC's comedy Mixed-ish ties NBC's Bluff City Law for fifth; both shows grow by half a point over five weeks.
In total viewers, the top six gainers are all dramas: Stumptown, Emergence, Bluff City Law, Prodigal Son, Evil and All Rise. CBS' comedy Carol's Second Act adds the most viewers among comedies at 2.28 million, about 600,000 people behind All Rise.
Below are rankings of the first-year broadcast series by their 35-day ratings.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Live + SD
|Live +7
|Live +35
|L+SD to L+35 gain
|L+SD to L+35 % gain
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.9
|1.6
|1.8
|0.9
|100%
|Stumptown (ABC)
|0.6
|1.5
|1.7
|1.1
|183%
|Emergence (ABC)
|0.6
|1.3
|1.4
|0.8
|133%
|Evil (CBS)
|0.6
|1.2
|1.3
|0.7
|117%
|Mixed-ish (ABC)
|0.7
|1.2
|1.2
|0.5
|71%
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|0.8
|1.1
|1.2
|0.4
|50%
|Carol's Second Act (CBS)
|0.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|0.7
|1.0
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|Bluff City Law (NBC)
|0.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.6
|1.0
|1.0
|0.4
|67%
|Almost Family (Fox)
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|43%
|Bless the Harts (Fox)
|0.9
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|11%
|Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|14%
|Perfect Harmony (NBC)
|0.5
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|60%
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|75%
|Sunnyside (NBC)
|0.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.3
|100%
|Nancy Drew (CW)
|0.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.3
|150%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Live + SD (000s)
|Live +7 (000s)
|Live +35 (000s)
|L+SD to L+35 gain
|L+SD to L+35 % gain
|Stumptown (ABC)
|3,719
|7,539
|8,508
|4,789
|129%
|All Rise (CBS)
|5,493
|7,730
|8,384
|2,891
|53%
|Emergence (ABC)
|3,375
|7,022
|7,863
|4,488
|133%
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|5,662
|7,298
|7,739
|2,077
|37%
|Carol's Second Act (CBS)
|5,359
|7,239
|7,641
|2,282
|43%
|Bluff City Law (NBC)
|3,894
|6,675
|7,506
|3,612
|93%
|Evil (CBS)
|3,934
|6,741
|7,443
|3,509
|89%
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|3,629
|6,377
|7,157
|3,528
|97%
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|5,350
|6,834
|7,123
|1,773
|33%
|Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)
|4,425
|4,885
|4,979
|554
|13%
|Mixed-ish (ABC)
|3,320
|4,596
|4,827
|1,507
|45%
|Almost Family (Fox)
|2,414
|3,460
|3,643
|1,229
|51%
|Perfect Harmony (NBC)
|2,182
|3,319
|3,612
|1,430
|66%
|Batwoman (CW)
|1,456
|2,393
|2,611
|1,155
|79%
|Bless the Harts (Fox)
|2,269
|2,500
|2,553
|284
|13%
|Sunnyside (NBC)
|1,351
|1,932
|2,069
|718
|53%
|Nancy Drew (CW)
|930
|1,713
|1,900
|970
|104%
Source: Nielsen
