'Stumptown' Taps Monica Owusu-Breen as Season 2 Showrunner

ABC's Stumptown is bolstering its showrunner ranks.

Monica Owusu-Breen has been tapped to serve as co-showrunner alongside creator Jason Richman on season two of the Cobie Smulders drama.

Owusu-Breen (Alias, Lost, Fringe) will replace Matt Olmstead, who was co-showrunner on season one alongside Richman. Olmstead will now focus on Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, as he is expected to exit his overall deal with Stumptown producers ABC Studios in favor or a new deal at his former home, Universal TV.

Owusu-Breen, who has been in negotiations for the new gig for weeks, will be featured on Saturday's Stumptown panel as part of Comic-Con at Home, where she will appear alongside stars Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy and exec producers Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Greg Rucka, the latter of whom penned the graphic novel on which the ABC drama is based.

For her part, Owusu-Breen is the writer who is working on the new inclusive take on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Sources say that project, which also is from a Disney-owned studio in 20th Century Fox TV, remains in the works. The potential series has not officially found a home, though it's been rumored to land at a streaming outlet.