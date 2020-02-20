'Suburgatory' Creator Emily Kapnek Sets ABC Comedy Pilot

She has also launched a production company as part of her overall deal with ABC Studios.

Emily Kapnek is back in business at ABC.

The Suburgatory creator has landed an untitled single-camera comedy pilot at the network and, as part of the overall deal she signed last year with ABC Studios, has also launched production company Specifica Productions.

The untitled Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland comedy is described as a love story with a twist. It centers on New York teen Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. Casting for the comedy has already begun, with multiple offers having already gone out over the past couple of weeks.

Kapnek, who also had two-season comedy Splitting Up Together at ABC, will pen the script and exec produce via Specifica. Holland and Kapnek came up with the story, with the latter having crafted the teleplay. Holland will direct and exec produce the ABC Studios comedy.

Kapnek's TV credits include beloved ABC comedy Suburgatory, the short-lived Selfie and Splitting Up Together. Early credits include Aliens in America, Emily's Reasons Why Not, Hung and Parks and Recreation. She is repped by attorney Ken Richman. Holland, whose credits include Splitting Up Together and Parks and Rec, is repped by UTA.



All told, this is ABC's 12th overall pilot order of the season (split evenly between comedy and drama). The late pickup brings this year's total volume to 57, down nine year-over-year and still a 10-year low.

For ABC Studios, meanwhile, this season's broadcast pilot tally grows to 11. That's down considerably from 18 last year as Disney TV Studios makes a noted shift to focus on supplying content to its multiple outlets (Disney+, Hulu, FX, etc.) and lessens its focus on broadcast development.



