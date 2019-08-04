This Week in TV: 'Succession,' 'BH90210' and 'GLOW'

ABC's 'Bachelor in Paradise' and Netflix's martial-arts drama 'Wu Assassins' also make their debuts the week of Aug. 5.

A slow-building cable favorite from last year returns for its second season, a long-ago broadcast phenomenon gets a meta-revival, and a streaming hit gets a new setting for its third season. Those shows, plus a premiere-heavy week for one of the broadcast networks, are among the highlights for the week of Aug. 5.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Succession debuted to mixed-to-positive reviews — THR's Daniel Fienberg noted the "performances to relish and dialogue to savor" out of the gate — when critics had only seen the first half of season one. By the end of its first season, however, the family drama/satire about the ultra-wealthy Roy clan had ascended to must-watch status, and it made more than a few best-of-2018 lists as well.

The series returns for its second season at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 on HBO, picking up after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) drove his car off a bridge, his failed power play against dad Logan (Brian Cox) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) backing a left-wing presidential candidate and embarking on an open marriage with Tom (Mathew Macfadyen). Season two will also feature Holly Hunter as the savvy CEO of a rival media company.

Also on cable …

More from HBO: The series finale of Divorce airs at 10 p.m. Monday, and a new season of Hard Knocks following the Oakland Raiders debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Orange County (9 p.m. Tuesday, Bravo) and Growing Up Chrisley (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, USA) also have their season premieres.

On broadcast …

Revived: Nineteen years after the original series ended, Beverly Hills, 90210's core cast reunites for BH90210, a six-episode series on Fox (9 p.m. Wednesday) that will continue the story — after a fashion. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will all play versions of themselves who try to get an update of the show that made them stars back on the air.

New: The second wave of The CW's summer schedule arrives with British cop show Bulletproof (8 p.m. Wednesday), Taye Diggs-hosted game show Hypnotize Me (9 p.m. Wednesday) and anthology Two Sentence Horror Stories (8 p.m. Thursday). The 100 also has its season finale at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Returning: Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its new season at 8 p.m. Monday; Fox's annual Teen Choice Awards broadcast airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

On streaming …

Returning: Mirroring the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s, Netflix's GLOW sets its third season in Las Vegas, where Ruth (Alison Brie), Debbie (Betty Gilpin), and the rest of the wrestlers head in hopes of resuscitating the promotion after the show-within-the-show was canceled at the end of season two. The new episodes debut Friday.

Also: Kid-friendly comedy No Good Nick premieres the back half of its first season Monday on Netflix; martial-arts drama Wu Assassins premieres Thursday on Netflix; docuseries Free Meek drops Friday on Amazon.

In case you missed it …

The second season of Derry Girls earned reviews just as glowing as its first when it premiered in the U.K. earlier this year and continued the story of four teenage girls (and one's fifth wheel of an English male cousin) in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles in the 1990s. Both seasons are streaming on Netflix.