'Succession' Creator Inks HBO Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Jesse Armstrong will continue to serve as showrunner on the breakout hit as well as create and develop new projects for the premium cable network.

HBO is ensuring one of its hottest showrunners is staying in-house.

The premium cable network has signed Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to an exclusive three-year overall TV deal. Under the pact, Armstrong will continue to serve as showrunner on the breakout hit as well as create and develop new projects for the WarnerMedia-backed outlet.

Armstrong is fresh off three Golden Globe nominations, including for best drama series. Those follow an Emmy win for writing for a drama series that the creator, showrunner and exec producer earned earlier this year. The series also is up for three Critics' Choice Awards nominations, including best drama series, and recently collected an AFI Award.

In its recently concluded second season, Succession has become a breakout hit for HBO and, as evidenced by Monday's Globes nominations, an awards season favorite. The family drama (or dark comedy, depending on who you ask) has already won two Emmys for its first season (in addition to Armstrong, composer Nicholas Britell was recognized for his meme-tastic theme song) and was nominated for best drama series.

For his part, Armstrong co-created and co-wrote on nine seasons of the BAFTA-winning U.K. comedy Peep Show and four seasons of the BAFTA-nominated dramedy Fresh Meat. His credits include HBO's Veep and an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror.



The author, whose first novel Love Sex and Other Foreign Policy Goals, is repped by Cathy King at U.K.-based 42 and Ziffren Brittenham.

Season three of Succession, starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, is expected to air on HBO in 2020.