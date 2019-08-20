HBO Renews 'Succession' for Season 3

Hold your No. 1 boy close. The Roy family is not going anywhere.



HBO issued a much-expected renewal for breakout Succession on Tuesday morning, ordering a third season of the Jesse Armstrong drama that is expected to air sometime in 2020.

Succession only returned to the air two weeks ago, but solid audience retention and continued critical affection have helped make it one of HBO's more high-profile originals in the post-Game of Thrones era. The first season is up for five awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmys, including outstanding drama series.

"We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” said HBO drama programming evp Francesca Orsi. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today's world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community."

Succession is a thinly-veiled satire of a Rupert Murdoch-esque media empire and the wildly dysfunctional family making plays for the patriarch's throne. It stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, with Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron rounding out the primary cast. It is executive-produced by creator Jesse Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson. Armstrong serves as showrunner.

All told, the first season averaged 4.3 million viewers an episode across all platforms, including HBO Go and HBO Now. The first two episodes of the sophomore run have lured more than 1 million viewers on their respective Sunday nights. THR chief TV critic Tim Goodman called the first batch of episodes "searing, hilarious and surprisingly emotional."

Succession's current ten-episode season is airing Sunday nights at 9 p.m., though it is available on all HBO platforms.