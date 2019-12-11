'Succession' Star to Play Adam Neumann in WeWork TV Series (Exclusive)

Nicholas Braun, aka "Cousin Greg" on the HBO hit, will also exec produce the new project, which is based on the forthcoming book from reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell and hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Cousin Greg, meet WeWork.

Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content have acquired TV rights to the forthcoming book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell and are prepping a limited series with Succession favorite Nicholas Braun attached to star as WeWork founder Adam Neumann. As part of the rights deal, Chernin and Endeavor are also prepping a documentary about the embattled company that is also based on the duo's book.

A network is not yet attached, though it would make sense for the as-yet untitled series to be taken to HBO, given Braun's role on the premium cable network's breakout drama series Succession.

Brown and Farrell's forthcoming book and the subsequent TV series will chronicle the rise and comedown of the nearly $50 billion startup, which took off like Uber and AirBnB only to see it crash following an attempted IPO amid questions about its business model and the role of founders like JPMorgan and Softbank. The book will be published by Penguin Random House imprint Crown. Brown and Farrell have extensively reported on WeWork for years.

A writer on the limited series has yet to be announced. Braun will executive produce the project, which hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The two companies will be the studio on the show, which stems from their 2017 TV pact.

This is the latest WeWork project in the works. A feature film about the embattled startup that is based on the upcoming book from Fast Company reporter Katrina Brooker is being fast-tracked via Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. The film will be penned by Charles Randolph (who won an Oscar for The Big Short and who wrote the Fox News drama Bombshell). That feature will focus on the intertwined lives and ambitions of Masayoshi Son, the Softbank CEO who was a massive investor in WeWork, and Neumann. A feature-length documentary about the shared workspace company is also in the works from production company Campfire (The Innocent Man) and Business Insider.

For their part, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment have a rapidly growing TV slate that also includes the Apple TV+ drama See (which has already been renewed for a second season) and limited series Truth Be Told, as well as HBO Max's Circe.

Braun has been among the scene stealers on HBO's breakout family drama Succession, playing the lovable but crafty Cousin Greg. His credits include the features The Stanford Prison Experiment and How to Be Single. Braun next co-stars in the feature Zola, which will bow in January at the Sundance Film Festival. He is repped by UTA and Brillstein.

Brown and Farrell are repped by Anonymous Content and Fletcher & Co.