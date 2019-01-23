'Suits' Renewed for Ninth and Final Season at USA

Suits is hanging up its jacket and tie on USA Network.

The NBCUniversal-owned basic cable network has renewed the drama from Aaron Korsh for an abbreviated ninth and final season. The final round of 10 episodes will air sometime in 2019.

The decision to wrap up the legal drama starring Gabriel Macht arrives as showrunner/creator Korsh has Pearson, a spinoff fronted by original star Gina Torres. A premiere date for the spinoff has yet to be determined. The second half of season eight of Suits — produced by Universal Cable Productions — premieres Jan. 23 on USA Network.

"Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hourlong script. These days that’s a common thing, but 47 years ago when I first wrote the untitled Korsh project, nobody did it," Korsh said in a heartfelt statement. "Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew — thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing. And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks — thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children, Cooper and Lucy: Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you."

Suits is the last of USA Network's former "Blue Skies" fare — a marketing term coined for its upbeat-themed scripted originals that also included Necessary Roughness, Burn Notice, Psych and Covert Affairs. With the breakout success of Mr. Robot — which is ending this year — USA Network pivoted to darker and edgier fare, including Queen of the South, anthology The Sinner (awaiting word on season three), The Purge and the upcoming Bourne spinoff Treadstone. With Suits and Mr. Robot ending, USA will be losing both of its network-defining series.

"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade,” USA Network (and Syfy) president Chris McCumber said. “I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

That Suits — also produced by Hypnotic's Liman, Bartis and Klein — will make it to nine seasons comes as no small feat. When original stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle departed after season seven, many industry observers (and viewers alike) questioned if the procedural would wrap its run with their exit. Instead, Dule Hill was promoted to series regular and enlisted Grey's Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl for a full-time role.

Suits becomes the latest network-defining scripted series to wrap this year, joining heavyweights including Game of Thrones, Orange Is the New Black, Veep and Big Bang Theory, among others.