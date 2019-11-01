'Suits' Spinoff 'Pearson' Canceled After Single Season on USA

USA Network has rendered an unfavorable verdict on its first-year series Pearson.

The spinoff of Suits has been canceled after a single season on the NBCUniversal cable network. The decision comes about six weeks after the series ended its 10-episode run. With the cancellation, the Suits franchise is done on USA, as the flagship show also ended its nine-season run in September.

The Gina Torres-led spinoff followed her character, Jessica Pearson, from New York to Chicago, where she entered the rough-and-tumble political scene in the city as the mayor's (Morgan Spector) right-hand woman. The show also stars Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza and Eli Goree. Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman made guest appearances.

Pearson wasn't able to capture the audience that Suits did, averaging only about half the same-day audience of its parent show. Where Suits' final run averaged just under 1 million viewers for initial airings, Pearson managed only 513,000. It is USA's least-watched scripted series of 2019 to date.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh executive produces the spinoff along with showrunner Daniel Arkin, Torres and Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic. Universal Content Productions produces Pearson.

The cancellation leaves USA with a lineup of scripted originals that includes Mr. Robot, which is in the midst of its final season, Queen of the South, The Purge, The Sinner and Bourne franchise offshoot Treadstone. The cabler has the Sam Esmail-produced Briarpatch, cheerleading drama Dare Me, a limited series about daredevil Evel Knievel starring Milo Ventimiglia and season two of Dirty John (which is moving from Bravo) on tap.

