'Summoners War' Animated TV Series Hires Writers

Robert Kirkman's Skybound and developer Com2us have tapped Chris 'Doc' Wyatt and Kevin Burke as writers and producers behind the upcoming series.

Two new commanders have joined the Summoners War franchise battlefield.

Skybound North, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Com2us have announced the hiring of Chris "Doc" Wyatt and Kevin Burke as writers and producers of the upcoming animated television adaptation of Summoners War, the mobile RPG app developed by Com2us.

In Summoners War video game, players assume the role of a summoner who can conjure monsters into battle. Robert Kirkman's Skybound and Com2us partnered in 2017 to build out the universe of the game in the form of comics, animated series and more. Fifty pieces of short-form online content have been created since then, including an animated short set to debut February 11 on Summoners War's YouTube channel.

The Summoners War animated series will mark a reunion between Wyatt, Burke, and Skybound North and Wind Sun Sky CEO Catherine Winder, who is executive producer on the project. The trio previously teamed together on an animated adaptation of Super Dinosaur, the comic book from Walking Dead creator and Skybound co-founder Robert Kirkman.

"Having worked closely with Wyatt and Burke, I've witnessed their magic firsthand and could not think of a better team to give life to this series," says Winder. "We're pleased to get started on yet another exciting Summoners War extension sure to entertain the brand's legion of fans and expand to new fans around the world."

Summoners War is the latest animated effort from Skybound, which also includes the Amazon adaptation of Kirkman's Invincible comic book series as one of its upcoming projects. The animated series counts Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons among its voice cast, and is expected to arrive in 2020.