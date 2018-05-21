Sundance Acquires 'Name of the Rose' Starring John Turturro

Days after Sundance canceled its critically acclaimed drama Hap and Leonard, the cable network has acquired a new series.

The AMC-owned basic cable network has acquired The Name of the Rose, the Italian limited series based on Umberto Eco's acclaimed novel.

John Turturro (The Night Off), Michael Emerson (Lost) and Rupert Everett (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) star in the series that is set in Italy in 1327.

The drama follows Franciscan monk William of Baskerville (Turturro) and his novice Adso von Melk (Damian Hardung) as they arrive at a secluded monastery in the Alps. There they become witnesses to a series of mysterious murders. While Baskerville and Melk investigate and search for the killer, they are hunted themselves by the merciless inquisitor Bernard Gui (Everett), who prosecutes those who criticize the pope.

The series, which is currently in production in Italy, is produced by Tele Munchen Group, 11 Marzo Film and Paolmar in association with Sundance TV and RAI. The drama will launch next year in Italy, with Sundance having linear and streaming rights in the U.S. and Canada.

"SundanceTV and Sundance Now are proud to join Tele München Group on The Name of the Rose, an entertaining murder mystery full of twists and turns, brought to life with first class talent in front of and behind the camera,” said Jan Diedrichsen, GM at SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “William of Baskerville is nothing less than a medieval Sherlock Holmes. The story is beloved because it combines the best of serialized crime drama – in the vein of SundanceTV’s Top of the Lake — with a dramatic, wildly visual setting rarely depicted on television. A smart, thrilling story, coupled with and extremely high production values, makes this project a perfect fit for our linear network and streaming service — it’s exactly what our discerning audience craves.”

Andrea Porporati and Nigel Williams penned the script; Giacomo Battiato co-wrote the screenplay and directs the series.