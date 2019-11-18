TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Takes a Loss

Early numbers for NBC's telecast are down significantly week to week, while CBS' '60 Minutes' gets an NFL bump.

NBC's Sunday Night Football took a sizable hit in the ratings, falling by 30 percent week to week in the early numbers.

The game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams averaged 13.92 million viewers in the fast national ratings, down from 19.92 million in last week's early figures. It will adjust up significantly in the final ratings but still will likely draw its smallest audience in several weeks.

CBS' 60 Minutes got a post-NFL boost, drawing Sunday's biggest non-football audience with 10.97 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates). God Friended Me (6.92 million, 0.8) and NCIS: Los Angeles (5.76 million, 0.6) were in line with their usual averages; figures for Madam Secretary weren't immediately available.

America's Funniest Home Videos reached a season high in total viewers (5.48 million) on ABC and ticked up in adults 18-49 to a 0.8. Kids Say the Darndest Things (4.09 million, 0.6), Shark Tank (3.31 million, 0.6) and The Rookie (0.5, 3.6 million) all fell a little in the 18-49 demo, and the latter two dipped in viewers as well, while Kids Say improved slightly.

On Fox, The Simpsons (0.8 in 18-49) and Bless the Harts (0.6) were in line with their averages on weeks without an NFL lead-in, while Bob's Burgers (0.8) and Family Guy (0.8) improved some. The CW's Batwoman (0.3) and Supergirl (0.2) were also steady.

NBC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 3.7 rating, pending updates. CBS is second at 2.1, also pending updates. Fox came in third at 0.7, a little ahead of ABC's 0.6. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4, and The CW averaged 0.2.

