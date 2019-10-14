TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Stumbles, New Series Dip

'Batwoman' and 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' each come down some from their premieres a week ago.

Sunday Night Football took a sizable hit in early ratings, with the NBC broadcast recording what looks to be its smallest audience of the season so far by a significant margin.

New series Kids Say the Darndest Things and Batwoman each declined some in their second weeks — though both still put up respectable numbers.

Fast national ratings have Sunday Night Football at 12.53 million viewers, down about 23 percent from the early ratings last week. Those numbers will come up some in the finals after adjusting for the live broadcast (fast nationals measure time periods only), but it's unlikely they'll match the previous season low of 17.64 million on Sept. 15.

On ABC, Kids Say the Darndest Things posted a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.81 million viewers, down from 0.9 and 5.45 million for its premiere a week earlier. That was right in line, however, with the two shows around it, America's Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 5.06 million) and Shark Tank (0.7, 3.64 million). The Rookie closed the night with a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.54 million viewers, on par with a week ago.

Batwoman's 0.3 demo rating and 1.46 million viewers is down from 0.5 and 1.86 million a week ago, but it will end up as The CW's second most-watched show of the week behind The Flash. Supergirl posted a 0.3 and 974,000 viewers.

Following a late-afternoon NFL game, CBS' 60 Minutes scored its best numbers of the fall so far, with 12 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49. God Friended Me (0.9, 6.97 million) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 6.37 million) are even with their last NFL-assisted airings two weeks ago. Madam Secretary is currently up a little in adults 18-49 at 0.5, pending updates.

Fox's animated comedies didn't have the benefit of an NFL lead-in and were mostly in line with their premieres two weeks ago. The Simpsons (0.8 in adults 18-49) and Bless the Harts (0.6) each slipped a tenth of a point from their debuts, while Bob's Burgers and Family Guy (both 0.7) were steady.

NBC's 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, pending updates, easily topped the night. CBS is at 1.7, also pending updates. ABC and Fox tied at 0.7. Telemundo averaged 0.4, and The CW and Univision tied at 0.3.

