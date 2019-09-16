TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Slides in Week 2

NBC's telecast is down both from last week's opener and the same night in 2018, but still easily leads primetime.

NBC's Sunday Night Football took a hit in the ratings for week two, but the broadcast still led primetime by a wide margin.

The Atlanta Falcons' win over the Philadelphia Eagles drew a 12.2 household rating in overnight metered markets. That's off about 18 percent from last week's season opener (14.8) and down about 12 percent vs. the same week in 2018. Should those declines carry through to the finals, the on-air audience for the game will end up in the 18 million range.

That would still be more than twice as many viewers as anything else airing Sunday; CBS' 60 Minutes, at 7.78 million viewers with an NFL assist in some markets, is the best of the rest. The newsmagazine also scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. Big Brother is currently even with last week's 1.2 in the 18-49 demo and up slightly in total viewers with 4.87 million.

Following an NFL game that carried into primetime, Fox got a 1.4 in adults 18-49, pending updates, with a preview special for The Masked Singer. If that figure holds, it would be the best rating for any Fox Sunday show since January.

Celebrity Family Feud scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49, even with its last outing on ABC. The $100,000 Pyramid (0.6) and To Tell the Truth (0.5) both ticked up a little from last week's season lows. The CW gave its digital series Warigami an on-air showing and scored a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo and 442,000 viewers.

NBC's 4.3 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) matched the combined averages for the other broadcast nets in primetime. Fox took second at 2.1, followed by CBS at 0.8 (pending updates for both). ABC drew a 0.6, Telemundo a 0.4, Univision a 0.3 and The CW a 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.