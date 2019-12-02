TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Rules Again

NBC dominated Sunday's ratings per usual with its primetime NFL broadcast, whose early numbers are at a three-week high. The night's regular programming was all in line with recent weeks.

Sunday Night Football drew a big audience to watch the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots, 28-22. The game averaged 18.92 million viewers in the fast nationals, up 11 percent over last week's early numbers (which ended up at 20.83 million in the finals) and the best for NBC's telecast since Nov. 10.

Two episodes of 60 Minutes averaged 10.2 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. The 250th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles drew 6.19 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, in line with its same-day season average. Madam Secretary is at 4.21 million and 0.4 in the fast nationals.

Following the special Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (0.7 in adults 18-49, 3.12 million viewers), ABC's Shark Tank (0.6, 2.96 million) and The Rookie (0.5, 3.33 million) were on par with their most recent airings two weeks ago. (The Rookie will likely double its audience with a week of delayed viewing.) America's Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.48 million) was also steady to begin the night.

Fox's animated comedies were a bit on the low side of their numbers when they don't have big NFL lead-ins. The Simpsons snagged a 0.7 in adults 18-49, and Bob's Burgers and Family Guy each posted 0.6s. Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas scored a 0.5 in place of Bless the Harts. At The CW, Batwoman (0.3) and Supergirl (0.2) were in line with their recent performances.

NBC's 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime (pending updates for its live NFL telecast) beat the combined totals of the other broadcast networks. CBS is second at 1.5 (also pending updates), and ABC and Fox tied at 0.6. Univision averaged 0.3, and The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.2.

