TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Scores 5-Week High

The Baltimore Ravens' victory over the New England Patriots brings NBC its best NFL numbers since late September.

NBC's Sunday Night Football scored big numbers with the New England Patriots' first loss of the season, earning its biggest audience since late September. CBS' 60 Minutes also got an NFL boost.

The Baltimore Ravens' 37-20 victory over the Patriots averaged 19.26 million viewers in primetime in the fast nationals, up 19 percent from the comparable figure last week. It will adjust up in the finals after accounting for the live broadcast. It should pass the Oct. 20 contest (21.45 million) and post the biggest audience for SNF since 24.1 million people tuned in for the Sept. 29 game.

Year to year, however, Sunday Night Football is off about 8 percent in the fast nationals; the week nine game in 2018 ended up with 23.68 million viewers.

The night's other top show was 60 Minutes, which aired after CBS' late-afternoon national NFL game and is currently at 11.52 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, pending updates. Aside from football, the newsmagazine was the only primetime show on the broadcast networks to top a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic. God Friended Me (6.64 million viewers, 0.8) and Madam Secretary (4.23 million, 0.4) were in line with their same-day averages, but NCIS: Los Angeles (5.55 million, 0.6) was off a little.

America's Funniest Home Videos (0.9 in adults 18-49, 5.45 million viewers) hit season highs for ABC. Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.6, 4.13 million), Shark Tank (0.6, 3.42 million) and The Rookie (0.5, 3.48 million) all grew in viewers while holding steady in adults 18-49.

Fox's animated comedies all put up 18-49 ratings in line with their usual numbers without an NFL lead-in: The Simpsons scored a 0.8, Bless the Harts a 0.5, and Bob's Burgers and Family Guy 0.6 apiece. The CW's Batwoman (0.3) and Supergirl (0.2) were even with a week ago.

NBC's 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime (pending updates) easily topped the night. CBS is second at 1.5, also pending updates. ABC and Fox tied at 0.7. Telemundo and Univision also tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.2.

