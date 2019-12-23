TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Dips, Remains Dominant

NBC's Sunday Night Football scored ratings that were down a little week to week — but that won't affect its status as the top-rated show on TV this season.

Sunday's game, a lopsided 26-3 win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Chicago Bears, averaged 14.53 million viewers in the fast national ratings, off about 8 percent from the previous week's early numbers (which ended up at 18.14 million in the finals).

Even with the down ending, SNF is poised to lead the season in both viewers and adults 18-49. Through last week, the NBC franchise was averaging 19.85 million viewers, up 4 percent over last season, and a 6.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up slightly from 6.0 in 2018. Its same-day ratings are higher than any other primetime show's, even after a week of delayed viewing. Its season concludes next week with what will likely be a heavily watched game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Elsewhere Sunday, a primetime Price Is Right special on CBS was the highest-rated original program with a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 5.31 million viewers. The network's 60 Minutes drew a 0.6 and 6.05 million viewers, both season lows, and the annual A Home for the Holidays special came in at 0.3 and 2.35 million.

A pair of Masked Singer repeats on Fox averaged 1.2 following the network's late-afternoon NFL game. At ABC, Kids Say the Darndest Things and news special The Year: 2019 both scored 0.4 in the 18-49 demo. The CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge posted a 0.1.

NBC averaged a 3.2 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, pending updates for its live NFL broadcast. Fox earned an NFL-assisted 2.4, also pending updates. CBS' 0.5 narrowly beat ABC's 0.4 for third place. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.2, and The CW averaged 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.