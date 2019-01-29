Super Bowl 2019 TV Alternatives: What to Watch If You Don't Want to Watch the Big Game

From puppies and kittens to 'Karate Kid' and 'The Simpsons,' the choices vary for those opting to skip the Patriots-Rams matchup.

On Sunday, millions will have their television tuned into the final NFL game of the season. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will go head to head in Super Bowl 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.

This annual event is one of TV's biggest of the year (click here for more on Sunday's telecast) but not all Americans may be interested in the game, which airs live on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. Luckily for them, other channels are there to provide prime entertainment.

Not a big football fan? Reminisce on the '80s with The Karate Kid on AMC. Or tune into Comedy Central for a marathon of The Office. Maybe even watch the adorable version of the game with Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

Forget the game — but don’t forget the hot wings! Here are just some of the programming alternatives to Sunday’s Super Bowl (all times PT).

AMC

The Karate Kid (2:30-5:30 p.m.)

Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XV (3:03-5:05 p.m.)

BBC

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II marathon (9 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Comedy Central

The Office marathon (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Disney Channel

Bunk’d marathon (3-6:15 p.m.)

Zombies (6:15-8 p.m.)

E!

Botched marathon (6 a.m.-12 a.m.)

Freeform

A Bug’s Life (12-2:05 p.m.)

The Game Plan (2:05-4:45 p.m.)

Finding Nemo (4:45-7:15 p.m.)

Fuse

Sister, Sister marathon (1-3 p.m.)

Hollywood Hearts (3-5:30 p.m.)

FX

Trolls (2-4 p.m.)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (4-6 p.m.)

Fox Movie Channel

Now You See Me (2:15-4:30 p.m.)

Now You See Me 2 (4:30-7:10 p.m.)

FXX

The Simpsons marathon (3-7 p.m.)

The Simpsons Movie (7-9 p.m.)

Hallmark Channel

Kitten Bowl VI (2-4 p.m.)

Hallmark Channel’s 1st Annual Cat Bowl (4-5 p.m.)

HBO

Secret Window (2:50-4:30 p.m.)

Real Time With Bill Maher (4:30-5:30 p.m.)

Tag (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

HBO Signature

Analyze That (1:55-3:35 p.m.)

The Guru (3:35-5:10 p.m.)

IFC

Revenge of the Nerds (2-4 p.m.)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (4-6 p.m.)

MTV

Ridiculousness marathon (11 a.m.-7:10 p.m.)

Nickelodeon

The Loud House marathon (2-6 p.m.)

OWN

227 marathon (2-7 p.m.)

Showtime

Scary Movie 2 (3-4:25 p.m.)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (4:25-4:55 p.m.)

Jackie Brown (4:55-7:30 p.m.)

Starz

Ray (4:29-7:04 p.m.)

SundanceTV

Real Genius (1:15-3:45 p.m.)

WarGames (3:45-6:15 p.m.)

Syfy

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (1:59-5:12 p.m.)

TBS

Family Guy marathon (12-6 p.m.)

TCM

Doctor Zhivago (1:30-5 p.m.)

The Lion Winter (5-7:30 p.m.)

TNT

Tammy (1-3 p.m.)

Blended (3-5:30 p.m.)

The Intern (5:30-8 p.m.)

TV Land

The Golden Girls marathon (1-5 p.m.)

Everybody Loves Raymond marathon (5-9 p.m.)