1:10pm PT by Jasmyne Bell
Super Bowl 2019 TV Alternatives: What to Watch If You Don't Want to Watch the Big Game
On Sunday, millions will have their television tuned into the final NFL game of the season. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will go head to head in Super Bowl 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.
This annual event is one of TV's biggest of the year (click here for more on Sunday's telecast) but not all Americans may be interested in the game, which airs live on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. Luckily for them, other channels are there to provide prime entertainment.
Not a big football fan? Reminisce on the '80s with The Karate Kid on AMC. Or tune into Comedy Central for a marathon of The Office. Maybe even watch the adorable version of the game with Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.
Forget the game — but don’t forget the hot wings! Here are just some of the programming alternatives to Sunday’s Super Bowl (all times PT).
AMC
The Karate Kid (2:30-5:30 p.m.)
Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XV (3:03-5:05 p.m.)
BBC
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II marathon (9 a.m.-11 p.m.)
Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (9 a.m.-9 p.m.)
Comedy Central
The Office marathon (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Disney Channel
Bunk’d marathon (3-6:15 p.m.)
Zombies (6:15-8 p.m.)
E!
Botched marathon (6 a.m.-12 a.m.)
Freeform
A Bug’s Life (12-2:05 p.m.)
The Game Plan (2:05-4:45 p.m.)
Finding Nemo (4:45-7:15 p.m.)
Fuse
Sister, Sister marathon (1-3 p.m.)
Hollywood Hearts (3-5:30 p.m.)
FX
Trolls (2-4 p.m.)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (4-6 p.m.)
Fox Movie Channel
Now You See Me (2:15-4:30 p.m.)
Now You See Me 2 (4:30-7:10 p.m.)
FXX
The Simpsons marathon (3-7 p.m.)
The Simpsons Movie (7-9 p.m.)
Hallmark Channel
Kitten Bowl VI (2-4 p.m.)
Hallmark Channel’s 1st Annual Cat Bowl (4-5 p.m.)
HBO
Secret Window (2:50-4:30 p.m.)
Real Time With Bill Maher (4:30-5:30 p.m.)
Tag (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
HBO Signature
Analyze That (1:55-3:35 p.m.)
The Guru (3:35-5:10 p.m.)
IFC
Revenge of the Nerds (2-4 p.m.)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (4-6 p.m.)
MTV
Ridiculousness marathon (11 a.m.-7:10 p.m.)
Nickelodeon
The Loud House marathon (2-6 p.m.)
OWN
227 marathon (2-7 p.m.)
Showtime
Scary Movie 2 (3-4:25 p.m.)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (4:25-4:55 p.m.)
Jackie Brown (4:55-7:30 p.m.)
Starz
Ray (4:29-7:04 p.m.)
SundanceTV
Real Genius (1:15-3:45 p.m.)
WarGames (3:45-6:15 p.m.)
Syfy
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (1:59-5:12 p.m.)
TBS
Family Guy marathon (12-6 p.m.)
TCM
Doctor Zhivago (1:30-5 p.m.)
The Lion Winter (5-7:30 p.m.)
TNT
Tammy (1-3 p.m.)
Blended (3-5:30 p.m.)
The Intern (5:30-8 p.m.)
TV Land
The Golden Girls marathon (1-5 p.m.)
Everybody Loves Raymond marathon (5-9 p.m.)
