This Week in TV: Super Bowl LIV, 'Good Place,' 'Arrow' and 'BoJack Horseman' Series Finales

A new season of 'The Masked Singer' and, of course, the Puppy Bowl are also tap for the week of Jan. 27.

The biggest single TV program of the year, the Super Bowl, will dominate the ratings in the week of Jan. 27. But it's not the only thing going. Three shows are airing their series finales, and a new season of an unscripted hit debuts after the big game.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big(gest) Show

The unofficial national holiday that is Super Bowl Sunday will bring with it a host of very expensive commercials, a halftime performance headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and also a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs — making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years — and the San Francisco 49ers. In the neighborhood of 100 million people will be watching when kickoff happens about 6:20 p.m. ET/3:20 p.m. PT on Feb. 2.

Following the game — likely after 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT — Fox will debut the third season of its breakout unscripted hit The Masked Singer. Host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke will attempt to discover which famous person is under which elaborately designed costume.

Also on broadcast …

Series finales: A pair of shows end multi-season runs this week. The CW's Arrow (9 p.m. Tuesday), which inaugurated the network's DC Comics universe, says goodbye after eight seasons. A retrospective special airs at 8. NBC's The Good Place bows out after four seasons at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; the finale runs a little over an hour and is followed by an interview special with Seth Meyers and the cast.

On streaming …

Series finale: After six seasons and countless critical accolades, Netflix's BoJack Horseman ends Friday with the release of its final eight episodes. In keeping with the show's spirit, the ending looks to infuse some real melancholy with its comedy.

New: Justin Bieber lets cameras into the making of his first album in four years with docuseries Seasons (Monday, YouTube); model/designer Alexa Chung and Queer Eye's Tan France host competition series Next in Fashion (Wednesday, Netflix); Richard Armitage stars in British limited series The Stranger (Thursday, Netflix), based on a Harlan Coben novel; Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana arrives Friday on Netflix, a week after its Sundance debut.

On cable …

Returning: The cast of TBS' Miracle Workers, including Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, is back for the show's second season at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They're not, however, playing the same characters. The new season, subtitled Dark Ages, takes place in medieval times.

Specials: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl (3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2) turns 16 this year, and it will continue to serve as an adorable bit of counterprogramming to the Super Bowl Hype. Hallmark's Kitten Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m.

In case you missed it …

The third season (or "part," in Netflix parlance) of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina didn't land with as much hype as earlier installments. The show has, however, fully embraced its wild side in the new batch of episodes. That, plus the previous two seasons/parts, are streaming now.