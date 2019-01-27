This Week in TV: Super Bowl LIII, 'Russian Doll,' 'I Am the Night'

Competition series 'The World's Best' will get a big showcase after the Super Bowl.

The biggest single TV broadcast of 2019 arrives in the week of Jan. 27: Super Bowl LII. In the six days before that, however, there are several other new and returning series worth a look.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Super Bowl: Join 100 million or so of your fellow Americans as the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots face off in the 53rd Super Bowl (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 3, CBS). Maroon 5 and Travis Scott provide the halftime show, and a host of companies have ponied up $5 million-plus for ad slots.

New: Following the game, CBS debuts talent competition The World's Best (approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 PT), featuring acts from around the world. James Corden hosts; Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill are judges.

On cable …

New: Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Chris Pine (both of Wonder Woman), limited series I Am the Night (9 p.m. Monday, TNT) takes the story of a young woman (India Eisley) and connects it to a suspect in L.A.'s infamous Black Dahlia murder. Pine plays a journalist who investigates the case; THR's review praises Pine's performance but says the show "lacks clear-headed perspective" on the story it wants to tell.

Also new: HBO's documentary Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (8 p.m. Monday) trains its lens on Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill, two legends of the New York newspaper world.

Specials: Get a cuteness fix on Super Bowl Sunday with the 15th annual Puppy Bowl (3 p.m., Animal Planet) and its late-coming rival, the sixth Kitten Bowl (2 p.m., Hallmark).

On streaming …

New: Russian Doll (Friday, Netflix) follows a woman (Natasha Lyonne, who co-created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler) who keeps re-experiencing the last day of her life and tries to figure out why. Per THR's review, the series grows from "reasonably clever" to "impressive" over the course of its eight episodes.

Also new: John Malkovich takes on Agatha Christie's sleuth Hercule Poirot in The ABC Murders (Friday, Amazon); Siempre Bruja (Friday, Netflix) follows a young woman accused of being a witch in 17th century Colombia as she's suddenly transported to the present.

Returning: The second season of the extremely meta comedy Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television arrives Wednesday on YouTube.

In case you missed it …

Nature documentary Dynasties, from the team behind the Planet Earth and Blue Planet series, follows specific groups of animals over several years to see how they survive and live in the wild. THR's review says the series' emotional impact rivals that of high-level scripted dramas. It airs at 9 p.m. Saturdays on BBC America; past episodes are on demand.