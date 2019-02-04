TV Ratings: Super Bowl at 10-Year Low in Early Numbers

While still massive, the audience for the low-scoring game is down about 5 percent in preliminary Nielsen figures.

The lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever may have pushed ratings for the game down as well.

The New England Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII averaged a 44.9 household rating in overnight metered markets Sunday. That's down 5 percent from a year ago and the lowest since the 2009 game drew a 42.1.

The audience peaked from 9:30-10 p.m. ET with a 47.3 for that half-hour, corresponding with the end of the game.

The 2018 Super Bowl posted a preliminary 47.4 in metered markets on its way to averaging 103.39 million viewers, the smallest audience for the game since 2009 — "smallest" being a relative term, as nothing else in the world of Nielsen-rated TV comes even within shouting distance of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 was the last time the game averaged fewer than 100 million viewers.

Following the game and post-game festivities, the premiere of The World's Best earned a 14.0 in metered-market households, off about 14 percent from the preliminary mark for This Is Us after the game in 2018. That ended up translating to just under 27 million viewers for the NBC show.

This post will be updated as more accurate ratings come in.