TV Ratings: Super Tuesday Brings Modest Broadcast Returns

Fox's 'The Resident' draws its biggest audience of the season opposite primary election coverage on ABC, CBS and Fox.

News coverage of Super Tuesday primary voting didn't bring great returns to the broadcast networks in the early Nielsen numbers.

With the caveat that ratings for live coverage will go up with time-zone adjustments, ABC, CBS and NBC didn't draw a very big audience for primary election returns in 14 states. The three networks averaged a combined 8.05 million viewers in primetime, pending updates.

NBC had the best showing in the fast nationals, averaging 2.81 million viewers for a night that saw former Vice President Joe Biden come away with wins in nine of the 14 states (with two still to be decided). ABC averaged 2.72 million viewers and CBS 2.52 million, pending updates for all three.

Cable news coverage will add significantly to that number when those ratings are released later in the day. This post will be updated with more complete ratings figures when they're available.

Elsewhere, Fox's The Resident scored a season high in same-day total viewers (4.8 million) opposite election coverage and matched its best adults 18-49 with a 0.8. Empire began its final run of episodes with 2.46 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo, down slightly from its last outing mid-December.

Fox led the broadcast networks in the 18-49 demo with a 0.7 rating, edging NBC's 0.6 (pending updates for the latter). ABC was third with 0.5. CBS, Telemundo and Univision tied with 0.4. The CW averaged 0.2 with a pair of reruns.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.