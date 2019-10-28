'Superman & Lois' TV Series in the Works at The CW

Look, up in the sky, it's another Arrow-verse TV series in the works.

Superman & Lois, featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles as the title characters, is in development at The CW.

Produced by Greg Berlanti, former The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing will pen the script and exec produce the potential series. The drama is described as revolving around the world's most famous super hero and comics' most famous journalist deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. (Helbing stepped down as showrunner on The Flash in March to focus on development.)

Helbing will exec produce alongside Berlanti and his Warner Bros. TV-based Greg Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns. The drama is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Hoechlin was first cast as Superman back in 2016 and has appeared in multiple episodes of The CW's Arrow-verse, including Supergirl and has participated in the franchise's annual crossovers. Grimm grad Tulloch was cast in September 2018 and appeared in last year's crossover.

This is the second Arrow-verse spinoff in the works for the 2020-21 TV season. The CW is also readying a female-focused Arrow spinoff starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy as the network is prepping for the next wave of its DC Comics franchise.

The Arrow-verse has become a network-defining brand for The CW, with The Flash ranking as its most-watched original series. The network is saying goodbye to the Arrow this season as it just launched Ruby Rose vehicle Batwoman (which last week earned an additional nine-episode order).



The development deal also arrives as The CW president Mark Pedowitz has been open about entering what he called the "next generation" of his DC shows. The younger-skewing network's current roster includes The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning.

The decision to revisit Superman (and Lois) also comes nearly a decade after the former WB Network-turned-CW told Clark Kent's origin story in Smallville, which ran for a decade.