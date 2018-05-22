Superman Prequel 'Krypton' Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

The drama from David Goyer ranks as the cabler's most-watched first season among total viewers since 2014.

Syfy has booked a return trip to Krypton.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has handed out a second season renewal to its Superman prequel drama.

The drama ranks as the Chris McCumber-led network's best series premiere in more than three years (since Definance) and most-watched debut series in four years (since Ascension). Ahead of its freshman season finale Wednesday, Krypton is averaging 1.8 million total viewers with three days of DVR. Season two is expected to return in 2019.

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman's planet Krypton, the drama follows the Man of Steel's grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as a young man faced with the choice of saving his home planet or letting it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson. David S. Goyer and Cameron Welsh exec produce, with the latter serving as showrunner.

The decision to renew the drama from Warner Horizon comes on the heels of Syfy's move to cancel pricey drama The Expanse after three seasons. The cable network's roster of originals includes Happy, The Magicians, 12 Monkeys, Channel Zero, Nightflyers (due in the fall) and Deadly Class.