'Superstore' Renewed for Season 5 on NBC

The pickup comes a few days ahead of the show's return from a long hiatus.

NBC will stay on Cloud 9 in 2019-20.

The network has renewed its comedy Superstore for a fifth season. The pickup comes three days before the show returns from a three-month hiatus on Thursday.

The pickup gives NBC four veteran comedies going into next season, as the network previously renewed The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Will & Grace. Second-year series AP Bio premieres Thursday, and newcomer Abby's (from The Good Place and Nine-Nine exec producer Mike Schur) is set to premiere March 27. Fall comedy I Feel Bad, the network's second lowest-rated series this season, is unlikely to return.

"Week after week [Superstore creator] Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC.

In its fall run, Superstore averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.38 million viewers, including a week of delayed viewing. NBC says seven days digital viewing pushes the America Ferrera- and Ben Feldman-led series to a 2.16 rating in adults 18-49.

The network says Superstore gets 44 percent of its seven-day 18-49 rating from non-linear sources. Among NBC shows, only Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets a larger share, at 45 percent.

Spitzer executive produces Superstore with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green and Jackie Clarke. The series comes from Universal TV in association with the Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

NBC has also renewed its three Chicago series and first-year drama New Amsterdam for 2019-20.